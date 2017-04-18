Separation: A Malaysian suicide bomber's will keeps his family from returning home

A woman who fled from areas surrounding Euphrates River dam, east of Raqqa city, carries a boy while heading towards Syrian Democratic Forces controlled areas, Syria March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said KUALA LUMPUR: On a cold Syrian winter on Dec 29, 2015, Malaysian Mohd Amirul Ahmad Rahim, 26, strapped explosives onto his body, got into a car and drove towards the frontline in Raqqa, the de facto capital of Islamic State where clashes were taking place between the militants and a group of Kurdish and Arab fighters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.