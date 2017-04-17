Security up in Negros Island Region amid terror threat
THE Philippine National Police and the Philippine Army tightened security all over Negros Island Region following the reported terror threat. This came after government troopers clashed with suspected members of Mindanao-based Abu Sayyaf in Bohol on April 11. The gunfight killed three soldiers, a police officer, and five terrorists.
