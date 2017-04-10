Schapelle Corby asks Bali officials when she can return to Indonesia
With just weeks to go until she will be deported to Australia, Schapelle Corby has asked Bali immigration and corrections chiefs when she will be allowed to return to Indonesia. Corby, who was arrested with 4.2kg of cannabis in her boogie board bag at Bali's Ngurah Rai airport on October 8, 2004, told officials she would fly back to Brisbane when her sentence ends.
