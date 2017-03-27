Sabahans who bring glory to nation may get special route to higher education

Tawau: Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Tawfiq Abu Bakar Titingan said Sabah athletes who bring glory to the nation may be get a special route to pursue higher education. "This applies to athletes who do not do well in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia examinations due to their focus on sports.

