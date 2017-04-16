Regional cooperation

FOR quite some time, the government has been encouraging micro, small, medium enterprises, which comprise 99 percent of the country's businesses, to take advantage of free trade agreements with other countries where they can infiltrate the market and promote their products and services. In his opening remarks at the 12th Asean Finance Ministers' Investor Seminar at Shangrila-Mactan in Cebu recently, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez reiterated this call.

