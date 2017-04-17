Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
A look at recent developments in the South China Sea, where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons in waters crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves: EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a weekly look at the latest developments in the South China Sea, home to several territorial conflicts that have raised tensions in the region. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called off a plan to raise his country's flag on an island in the South China Sea following a request from China, in an apparent effort to maintain positive momentum in relations between the two countries.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar 27
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
