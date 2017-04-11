President Xi meets incoming HKSAR chi...

President Xi meets incoming HKSAR chief executive

President Xi Jinping met Tuesday with Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, the newly appointed chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region , at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in central Beijing. Congratulating Lam on her victory in the election as the HKSAR's fifth-term chief executive and ensuing appointment by the State Council, Xi said Lam's victory is well deserved and she meets all the central authority's standards for the role.

