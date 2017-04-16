Polls a reminder for the Lady's party

Showing she cares: Suu Kyi admiring amber products during a visit to an internally displaced persons camp in Myitkyina, the capital city of Kachin state, in this file picture. - Reuters MYANMAR's ruling National League for Democracy has put on a brave face since the April 1 by-election, saying that it had performed as expected in its first test at the polls since its landslide victory in the 2015 general election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.