Philippines: Reward offered for info on Abu Sayyaf
According to the Philippine Star , the Western Mindanao Command explained the information provided by local officials and villagers has made it possible for hostages to be rescued as well is for authorities to have major engagements with the militant group. "Some of the local officials, who asked their names be kept for security reasons, are also giving rewards to their constituents just to give information on the locations of the kidnap victims and also the locations of the Abu Sayyaf group," Lt.
