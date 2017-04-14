Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives in Qatar

President of the Republic of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte being received at the Hamad International Airport by Minister of Energy and Industry H E Dr Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada President of the Republic of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte arrived in Doha on an official visit to the country. In reception of the President upon arrival to Hamad International Airport were Minister of Energy and Industry H E Dr Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada, Ambassador of Qatar to the Philippines Ali bin Ibrahim Al Malki, and Ambassador of Philippines Alan Timbayan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.