Pestech awarded $100M transmission line contract

10 hrs ago

Malaysian-owned power infrastructure provider Pestech Ltd has been awarded a contract to build a 230-kilovolt transmission line valued at $100 million to connect Koh Kong province's Stung Tatai hydropower dam to Phnom Penh, according to a filing on the Malaysian stock exchange. The deal, which was originally awarded to Alex Corporation in February of this year, allows the company to eventually complete a 220-kilometre line that cuts through the largely untouched Southern Cardamom Mountains.

Chicago, IL

