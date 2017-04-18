Myanmar yet to ask UK to arrest murde...

Myanmar yet to ask UK to arrest murder suspect

A 26-year-old British man wanted for the murder of a compatriot in Myanmar is living freely in Scotland because the Southeast Asian nation has yet to request his arrest and extradition, according to UK authorities. Harris Binotti is alleged to have killed Gary Ferguson - a fellow teacher at Horizon international school in Myanmar - after an argument.

