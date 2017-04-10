Myanmar oil pipeline deal signed

CHINA AND MYANMAR on Monday signed an agreement on a crude oil pipeline to send oil from Myanmar's Kyaukpyu Port to Yunnan. The agreement and eight other cooperation documents were signed after talks between President Xi Jinping and Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw, who is on a state visit to China from Thursday to Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

