Mr Sabah: Police out to defend overall title

Kota Kinabalu: Police are ready to defend their overall title in the Mr. Sabah Championship 2017 title which will take place at Dewan Mustapha, here on Saturday. Team manager DSP Yampil Garai who received the Royal Malaysia Police flag from Sabah Police Commissioner Dato' Ramli Din during a ceremony held in Kepayan on Wednesday said they are targeting three gold medals in the competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.