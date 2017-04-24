Mob justice in Kandal
Family members mourn Lounh Lon's untimely death after he was killed, allegedly by a man who wished to marry his daughter, yesterday in Kandal's Roka commune. By yesterday morning, two bodies had bled out on the dirt in a Kandal village, the bloody aftermath of Cambodia's latest chilling incident of mob violence, this time in Kandal Stung district's Roka commune.
