Militiaman dies in Zamboanga del Norte ambush

A MILITIAMAN was killed, while two others escaped unscathed, in an ambush Saturday, April 1, in Zamboanga del Norte, police said. Superintendent Rogelio Alabata, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, said the incident occurred around 7 a.m. in the boundary of the villages of Culasian and Motong, Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.