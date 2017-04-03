Microfinance and poverty

Read more: Pnompenh Post

On March 13, the National Bank of Cambodia announced that it will cap interest rates on microfinance loans at 18 percent per year starting April 1 in order to help growing numbers of Cambodians struggling with over-indebtedness. After this announcement, leaders and experts of the microfinance industry responded that this government intervention is merely a political gesture that will backfire and hurt the rural poor even more.

Chicago, IL

