Message to big foreign mining companies: Stop plundering ancestral lands

Bishop Antonio Ablon: I quote from the goals and key messages of the trip as articulated in its concept paper: Delegation Goals a To raise awareness and understanding of how human rights violations and violence in Bayog and other communities in the Philippines are linked to resources extraction, including by Canadian companies, and contribute to conflict between government forces and liberation groups. a To generate and mobilize public and Canadian diplomatic support for the ongoing peace talks in the Philippines, which include addressing the root causes of conflict and poverty.

