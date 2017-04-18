Man wanted for murder in Burma 'spott...

Man wanted for murder in Burma 'spotted in Glasgow'

A man wanted for the murder of a teacher in Burma has reportedly been tracked down to a flat in Scotland . Harris Binotti, 26, was seen leaving a flat in Craigton, Glasgow which he is said to share with his Belgian girlfriend, according to the Scottish Sun.

Chicago, IL

