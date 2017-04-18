Man arrested in Nong Khai for semen trafficking
A man was arrested at the customs checkpoint of the Thai-Lao Friendship bridge while attempting to smuggle a small tank of nitrogen containing frozen human semen into Laos on Thursday. Nimit Saeng-ampai, chief of the Nong Khai customs, said Mr Nithinon had been under watch because he travelled frequently to and from Laos through the Nong Khai immigration checkpoint in Muang district.
