Man arrested in Nong Khai for semen trafficking

Man arrested in Nong Khai for semen trafficking

Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

A man was arrested at the customs checkpoint of the Thai-Lao Friendship bridge while attempting to smuggle a small tank of nitrogen containing frozen human semen into Laos on Thursday. Nimit Saeng-ampai, chief of the Nong Khai customs, said Mr Nithinon had been under watch because he travelled frequently to and from Laos through the Nong Khai immigration checkpoint in Muang district.

Chicago, IL

