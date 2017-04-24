Malaysia Tightens Surveillance In Territorial Waters Following Alhabsy Misaya's Death

Malaysia will tighten surveillance in its territorial waters, especially in Sabah waters following the death of Abu Sayyaf militant commander, Alhabsy Misaya who was killed during clashes with the Philippines marines unit in Jolo island recently. Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, who confirmed receiving the news of his death, said the measure was taken to prevent the remnants of Abu Sayyaf army from escaping from the Philippines military which was increasingly aggressive in conducting operations to wipe out the terrorists activities in that country.

