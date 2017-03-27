Malaysia deports 140 N. Korean workers after Kim Jong Nam murder sparks diplomatic row
MALAYSIA has deported over 140 North Koreans with expired work permits nearly two months after the high-profile assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of the north's supreme leader Kim Jong Un, sparked diplomatic tensions between both countries. Deputy Home Minister Masir Kujat said the North Korean migrants were rounded up in Sarawak by the state Immigration Department last month.
