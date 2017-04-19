MACC asks for Shafie Apdal's statemen...

MACC asks for Shafie Apdal's statement over Sabah 'watergate' scandal

Read more: The Star Online

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has been called to give his statement on the RM3.3bil Sabah Water Department graft and power abuse scandal. In a statement on Thursday, the Semporna MP said that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had asked him to assist investigations into the alleged corruption that took place during his tenure as rural and regional development minister.

Chicago, IL

