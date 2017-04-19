MACC asks for Shafie Apdal's statement over Sabah 'watergate' scandal

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has been called to give his statement on the RM3.3bil Sabah Water Department graft and power abuse scandal. In a statement on Thursday, the Semporna MP said that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had asked him to assist investigations into the alleged corruption that took place during his tenure as rural and regional development minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.