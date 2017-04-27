Lighting up Taiwan
From left: National Chiayi University Department of Wood Based Materials and Design senior Wang Hsuan-pu , associate professor Chu Cheng-te and senior student Ane Zhao receive the Taiwan Intelligent LED Lighting Association's creative lighting design contest award on Wednesday, April 26. Chu said that the goal of the contest was to help Taiwan's traditional lighting industry transform to enhance its influence on the international stage.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar 27
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
