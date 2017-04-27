Lighting up Taiwan

Lighting up Taiwan

From left: National Chiayi University Department of Wood Based Materials and Design senior Wang Hsuan-pu , associate professor Chu Cheng-te and senior student Ane Zhao receive the Taiwan Intelligent LED Lighting Association's creative lighting design contest award on Wednesday, April 26. Chu said that the goal of the contest was to help Taiwan's traditional lighting industry transform to enhance its influence on the international stage.

