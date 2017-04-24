Lawyer for Philippines hit-man files ...

Lawyer for Philippines hit-man files complaint against Duterte in international court

21 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

A Philippine lawyer said he filed a complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte and senior officials at the International Criminal Court on Monday, accusing them of crimes against humanity in a nationwide anti-drugs crackdown. Attorney Jude Sabio said in the 77-page complaint that Duterte "repeatedly, unchangingly and continuously" committed crimes against humanity and that under him, killing drug suspects and other criminals has become "best practice."

Chicago, IL

Advertisement
