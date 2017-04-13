Kim Jong-nam's murder: Defence in jeopardy after suspects leave country
Bangkok: Lawyers say the defence of two Asian women accused of the nerve-agent assassination of Kim Jong-nam has been damaged by Malaysia allowing North Korean suspects to leave the country. Gooi Soon Seng, a lawyer acting for 25-year-old Indonesian Siti Aiysah, says a suspect identified as Ri Ji-u, known as James, "is a key to our defence" as Ms Aiysah had met Mr Ri before the attack on Mr Kim at Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13. She and 28-year-old Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong claim they were duped into believing they were taking part in a television prank show, Just for Laughs .
