Kamnans oppose reduction of term to five years

A group of tambon and village chiefs protest the proposed amendments to the local administration law by the National Reform Steering Assembly at Parliament in Bangkok on Monday. The association of tambon and village heads of Thailand on Monday submitted a letter to the National Reform Steering Assembly opposing its proposal to limit the term of a kamnan, or tambon chief, to five years instead of until the retirement age of 60. Mr Yongyos said the NRSA's proposed amendments to the Local Administration Act -- particularly to limit the term of kamnans to five years from the mandatory retirement age of 60 and to require performance evaluations on village heads every three years -- is not acceptable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.