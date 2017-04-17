Kalibo destroys seized illegal mufflers

Kalibo destroys seized illegal mufflers

The mayor said the destruction was to show the commitment of the local government to its campaign against open pipe mufflers producing loud irritating sounds. Violators will be fined P1,500 on first offense, P2,500 on second offense and P2,500 fine and cancellation of business permit for third and succeeding offenses.

