Japan hails Malaysia's success in bringing home nine from North Korea

KUALA NERUS: Japan has praised the Malaysian government for successfully bringing home nine Malaysians who were stranded in North Korea recently. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the praise was conveyed by Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Makio Miyagawa,when both met at a luncheon in conjunction with the official visit of Crown Prince Naruhito.

