Inspector nabbed over bribe

Lahad Datu: A police inspector was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly receiving a bribe of RM3,500 from the public. Confirming the arrest, State MACC Director, Dato' Sazali Salbi said the case will be investigated under Section 17 of the MACC 2009 Act for soliciting or accepting a bribe.

