Indonesian corruption investigator attacked with chemical

Activists hold placards in the shape of national identity cards during a protest calling for the investigation into alleged corruption linked to the procurement of the electronic cards by government officials in Jakarta There is not yet any evidence to establish a connection between that case and the despicable early morning attack on KPK senior investigator Novel Baswedan, who is head of the task force overseeing the e-KTP case, but obviously many have inferred one. JAKARTA, Indonesia - Police said an anti-corruption commission investigator leading a probe into a scandal that threatens to implicate high-profile Indonesian politicians was attacked Tuesday with a chemical as he returned from dawn prayers.

