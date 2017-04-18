Indonesian capital to elect leader as...

Indonesian capital to elect leader as religious tensions rise

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Reuters

Indonesian military and police personnel attend a security briefing ahead of Jakarta's gubernatorial election in Jakarta, Indonesia April 18, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Rivan Awal Lingga/via A child and her mother sit near their temporary shelter after their houses were demolished last year, in Luar Batang area in Jakarta, Indonesia April 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar 27 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,419,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC