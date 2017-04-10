Indonesia house speaker banned from travel, anti-graft officer attacked
FILE PHOTO: Activists hold placards in the shape of national identity cards during a protest calling for the investigation into alleged corruption linked to the procurement of the electronic cards by government officials in Jakarta, Indonesia March 19, 2017 in this... Indonesia's anti-corruption agency has banned the speaker of parliament from overseas travel for six months in connection with a graft case involving new national identity cards, an agency official said on Tuesday. The case is one of the biggest tests facing the agency, known by its Indonesian initials KPK, which says $170 million was believed to have been stolen from the budget for the procurement of electronic identity cards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar 27
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC