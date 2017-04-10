Ignore fake news on RM5,000 payment: EPF

Kota Kinabalu: An EPF spokeswoman advised members of the public to disregard a fake news which first surfaced in early 2013 that it will pay RM5,000 to an EPF member's next of kin in the event of his or her death. She said a Death Benefit payment of RM2,500 would be presented to the dependents of the deceased as a gesture of compassion and to ease their financial burden.

