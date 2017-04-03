Hundreds flee after three strong quak...

Hundreds flee after three strong quakes strike Philippines

Read more: The Daily Star

A trio of strong earthquakes damaged buildings and caused panicked tourists to flee a popular dive resort near the Philippine capital on Saturday, officials and eyewitnesses said. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the quakes, the strongest of which hit the coast close to Mabini, a resort town south of Manila famous for its marine life and coral reefs.

Chicago, IL

