Gov't trooper killed in Surigao del Sur gun battle
A sketchy report reaching the police regional headquarters said an undetermined number of New People's Army rebels were believed either killed or wounded in the gun battle with government troops. A flash report received by the operation center of Northeastern Mindanao Police Regional Office 13 based at Camp Rafael C. Rodriguez from Surigao del Sur Police Provincial Office also said that elements of 7th Special Forces Company are still in hot pursuit of the fleeing NPA rebels, armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines .
