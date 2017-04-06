Government, Reds ink interim joint ceasefire
THE Philippine Government and the National Democratic Front sealed an interim joint ceasefire deal on Wednesday, April 5, a day before the conclusion of fourth round of peace talks. "The ceasefire takes effect as soon as the guidelines and ground rules are approved," the Office of Presidential Adviser on Peace Process said in a statement.
