Government postpones meet with US on ...

Government postpones meet with US on demining

21 hrs ago

Demining personnel in Stung Treng in 2014.The government has abruptly cancelled a meeting sponsored by the US to map out a strategy for the Cambodian Mine Action and Victims Assistance Authority. The Cambodia Mine Action and Victims Assistance Authority has abruptly postponed a UN- and US-supported conference scheduled for next Monday.

