Get #BLESSED With Vientiane Cafea s Lao New Year Dinner Pop-Up

The Institute for Contemporary Art , Laos in the House , and Vientiane want to celebrate Lao New Year with you. They've teamed up with Lao activists, writers, and entrepreneurs for #BLESSED , a free pop-up celebration and dinner on Saturday, May 6th.

