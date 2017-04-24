Phnom Penh Post - Former New Zealand PM on Asia's strong growth, replacing the TPP, and the economic outlook for Cambodia Asia is at the centre of a changing tide of geopolitical influence as US President Donald Trump distances himself from his predecessor's "Pivot to Asia" policy and China seeks to further expand its influence. The Post 's Kali Kotoski sat down with John Key , former prime minister of New Zealand from 2008 to 2016, to discuss the current state of affairs in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.