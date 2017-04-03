Foreigners to pay higher medical fees

Kota Kinabalu: Foreigners in Sabah will be required to pay a higher deposit of RM1,400 for admission to third class wards compared to RM600 previously with immediate effect. Those due to undergo surgery would have to cough out RM2,800 compared to RM1,200 previously while those needing inpatient treatment in second class wards deposit of RM3,000 and RM5,000 for surgery .

