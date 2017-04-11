Five dead as militants attack Philippine tourist island

Five people including a Philippine police officer were killed Tuesday in clashes with 10 suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf kidnap group on the resort island of Bohol, authorities said. The incursion would be the first on a major Philippine tourist destination in recent years by the Abu Sayyaf, which has long engaged in kidnappings for ransom -- often targeting foreigners in the lawless southern Philippines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.