Firm enters into advertising pacts with KK - Staxis, buses

Kuala Lumpur: Nexus Union has entered into advertising rights agreements with several associations of taxis and buses in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. The signing ceremony was held at the Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board and witnessed by Sabah CVLB Chairman Datuk Raime Unggi.

