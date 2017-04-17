Fight for the riverside

Fight for the riverside

Controversy over the Chao Phraya promenade isn't showing signs of abating anytime soon despite the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's insistence on pushing ahead with the 14km riverside project. After being criticised for being hastily cobbled together and posing a threat to the lives of people and aquatic animals that depend on the area, the promenade could find itself in a legal mess.

