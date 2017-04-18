Dutchman arrested over child porn accusations

Anti-human trafficking police in Siem Reap arrested a Dutch citizen yesterday after he allegedly took naked photographs of 20 boys near a pagoda, according to police chief Duong Thavry. Thavry said the man was identified as Saraot Evrard Nicoias, 53, who had come to Cambodia as a tourist every year since 2011.

