Dutchman arrested over child porn acc...

Dutchman arrested over child porn accusations

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Anti-human trafficking police in Siem Reap arrested a Dutch citizen yesterday after he allegedly took naked photographs of 20 boys near a pagoda, according to police chief Duong Thavry. Thavry said the man was identified as Saraot Evrard Nicoias, 53, who had come to Cambodia as a tourist every year since 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar 27 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Dalai Lama
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,397,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC