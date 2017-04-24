Don't Lose Sight Of Suffering Yemenis - Ahmad Zahid

Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway KOTA KINABALU, April 30 -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, attended the wedding reception of the daughter of Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak Saturday night.

