Daily DHC6 at Orchid Island on Apr 13th 2017, runway excursion

A Daily Air de Havilland DHC-6-400, registration B-55571 performing flight DA-7511 from Taitung to Orchid Island with 17 passengers and 2 crew, landed on Orchid Island's runway 13 at about 16:32L but veered left off the runway and came to a stop in a drainage ditch with the left hand wing entangled in a fence. There were no injuries, the aircraft sustained substantial damage however.

