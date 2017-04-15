Cyclone Mora may bring rain to Chennai

Cyclone Mora may bring rain to Chennai

Chennai: When experts are predicting the summer to be extreme, a new depression has been formed over Bay of Bengal which might bring relief to the people. Moreover, the city's temperature has also reduced giving a pleasant atmospheric condition.

