China asks EU to stop interfering in Hong Kong, Macao affairs

Beijing [China], April 28 : : China has urged the European Union to stop interfering in Hong Kong and Macao affairs after the European Commission and European External Action Service issued their 2016 reports on the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macao SAR. "We urge the EU to halt interference in Hong Kong and Macao affairs, and contribute more to the China-EU relations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing on Thursday.

