China asks EU to stop interfering in ...

China asks EU to stop interfering in Hong Kong, Macao affairs

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Beijing [China], April 28 : : China has urged the European Union to stop interfering in Hong Kong and Macao affairs after the European Commission and European External Action Service issued their 2016 reports on the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macao SAR. "We urge the EU to halt interference in Hong Kong and Macao affairs, and contribute more to the China-EU relations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,618,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC