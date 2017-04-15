Chicago Tribune: a Killing Fieldsa ha...

Chicago Tribune: a Killing Fieldsa harvest of injustice a " 1.7 million killed, 3 convictions

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A visit to the memorial at Choeung Ek, a mass grave in Phnom Penh, offers a glimpse into the magnitude of Pol Pot's butchery. Thousands of skulls stacked atop each other on shelves that reach skyward - a pillar of death that gives scale to the depravity of the Khmer Rouge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar 27 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,344,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC